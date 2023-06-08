San Antonio man sentenced to 19-years in federal prison on child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison Wednesday for distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Thomas McKay Beck, 46, used peer-to-peer file sharing software to distribute 14 CSAM files.

The files consisted of sexually-explicit videos of infants, toddlers and prepubescent children. A forensic analysis of Beck’s computer revealed 295 CSAM images.

Beck was arrested on April 28, 2022, and has remained in federal custody since then.

He pled guilty to one of the two-count indictments on Oct. 24.

“This defendant engaged in reprehensible acts, and his lengthy sentencing serves as a powerful demonstration of our dedication to protecting the vulnerable,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.

As part of the 235-month imprisonment, Beck will have to pay $30,000 in restitution. Additionally, he will sustain a lifetime of supervised release following his sentence and must register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations’ San Antonio Division and SAPD investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bettina Richardson prosecuted the case.