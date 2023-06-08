Capital murder charges dismissed for teen accused of murdering couple in Northeast Side hotel

SAN ANTONIO – A teen who was arrested and charged in a double murder earlier this year had both capital murder charges dismissed.

Kristian Ray Belmudez, 19, was arrested in March for the January murders of Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, and Sanaa Keilani McNeil, 19.

Sanchez and Keilani, who were dating, were fatally shot and found by a housekeeper at a Travelodge in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sanchez and McNeil died from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, investigators obtained video surveillance from the hotel. The affidavit alleged that the footage showed Belmudez leaving the hotel room and running toward a stairwell. He was carrying a handgun in each hand and a backpack, police said.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit and the US Marshals Service later issued a public alert for Belmudez, asking for help in locating him prior to his arrest.

On Wednesday, according to online court records, one capital murder charge was dismissed due to further investigation needed and the second capital murder charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

According to Bexar County Records office, Belmudez was released from jail on Thursday morning.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment on the dismissals and is awaiting to hear back.

