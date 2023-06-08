86º

State Fair of Texas announces big names for 2023 entertainment lineup

Ceelo Green, Bowling for Soup, Lil Jon and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to perform

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The entertainment lineup for the 2023 State Fair of Texas has been announced.

Some names might be new to you while others are more familiar.

Included in the lineup are some pretty recognizable early performers on the list for this year that had big hits in the early 2000s, including Ceelo Green, Bowling for Soup, Lil Jon and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

Check out the list of performers for this year’s fair, which will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.

Chevrolet Main StageBud Light StageYuengling Stage
September 29: Lone StarSeptember 29: Angel WhiteSeptember 29: John Pedigo and Chad Stockslager
September 30: Ceelo GreenSeptember 29: Max StallingSeptember 29: Deep Fried Comedy
September 30: Crisette MicheleSeptember 30: TomeaSeptember 30: Shelley Carrol
October 1: La Zenda NorteñaOctober 1: Mariachi Rosas DivinasOctober 1: Ceci Ceci
October 2: The Unit Four O’clock Lab BandOctober 2: Cory Cross and the BurdenOctober 2: John Pedigo
October 3: Bowling For SoupOctober 3: Club WoodOctober 3: Igimèjí
October 4: South Texas HomiesOctober 4: Linny Nance & NetworkOctober 4: Davey
October 5: Sabor PuroOctober 5: DJ Mark RidlenOctober 5: Charming Gardeners
October 5: Clayton MullenOctober 5: Brave ComboOctober 6: Katrina Cain
October 6: Matt HillyerOctober 6: Pearl EarlOctober 6: Deep Fried Comedy
October 6: HairballOctober 6: Courtney PattonOctober 7: Spinster Records
October 7: Lil JonOctober 7: DJ Mark RidlenOctober 7: Squeeze Box Bandits Duo
October 8: Experience SelenaOctober 7: The Clinton YearsOctober 8: Ken Ebo Quintet
October 8: 38 SpecialOctober 8: State Fair Records All-Star BandOctober 9: John Pedigo
October 9: The Little MermenOctober 9: La BellOctober 10: Lorena Leigh
October 9: Matt KozialOctober 10: Corina GroveOctober 11: Armond Vance
October 10: Katie ToupinOctober 11: Matt TedderOctober 12: La Bell
October 11: Outlaw MariachiOctober 12: The Rosemont KingsOctober 13: Garrett Owen
October 12: The Powell BrothersOctober 13: John Pedigo’s Magic PilsnerOctober 13: Deep Fried Comedy
October 13: X AmbassadorsOctober 13: The O’sOctober 14: Vanita Leo
October 14: RathmoreOctober 14: Torrez Music Group DayOctober 15: Ken Ebo Quintet
October 14: Craig MorganOctober 15: El Combo OscuroOctober 16: John Pedigo
October 15: Braxton KeithOctober 16: State Fair Records All-Star BandOctober 17: Penny & Dime
October 15: J.R. CarollOctober 17: Low Brow CollectiveOctober 18: Wesley Geiger
October 15: Shane Smith & The SaintsOctober 18: Jade NickolOctober 19: MIN
October 16: Sazerac Jazz BandOctober 19: Baba Yaga OrkestarOctober 20: Keegan McInroe
October 17: Holy BethOctober 20: Ginny MacOctober 20: Deep Fried Comedy
October 17: Graycie YorkOctober 20: Rosie FloresOctober 22: Saborcito Puro
October 18: The 40 Acre MuleOctober 21: Isaac Hoskins
October 19: Summer DeanOctober 21: Jesse Daniel
October 19: Jake WorthingtonOctober 22: Unfaded Brass Band
October 20: Forever Motown
October 20: The War & Treaty
October 21: Charlotte Sands
October 21: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
October 21: We the Kings
October 22: Yahritza y Su Esencia

