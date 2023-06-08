State Fair of Texas announces big names for 2023 entertainment lineup

The entertainment lineup for the 2023 State Fair of Texas has been announced.
Some names might be new to you while others are more familiar.
Included in the lineup are some pretty recognizable early performers on the list for this year that had big hits in the early 2000s, including Ceelo Green, Bowling for Soup, Lil Jon and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
Check out the list of performers for this year’s fair, which will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.
|Chevrolet Main Stage
|Bud Light Stage
|Yuengling Stage
|September 29: Lone Star
|September 29: Angel White
|September 29: John Pedigo and Chad Stockslager
|September 30: Ceelo Green
|September 29: Max Stalling
|September 29: Deep Fried Comedy
|September 30: Crisette Michele
|September 30: Tomea
|September 30: Shelley Carrol
|October 1: La Zenda Norteña
|October 1: Mariachi Rosas Divinas
|October 1: Ceci Ceci
|October 2: The Unit Four O’clock Lab Band
|October 2: Cory Cross and the Burden
|October 2: John Pedigo
|October 3: Bowling For Soup
|October 3: Club Wood
|October 3: Igimèjí
|October 4: South Texas Homies
|October 4: Linny Nance & Network
|October 4: Davey
|October 5: Sabor Puro
|October 5: DJ Mark Ridlen
|October 5: Charming Gardeners
|October 5: Clayton Mullen
|October 5: Brave Combo
|October 6: Katrina Cain
|October 6: Matt Hillyer
|October 6: Pearl Earl
|October 6: Deep Fried Comedy
|October 6: Hairball
|October 6: Courtney Patton
|October 7: Spinster Records
|October 7: Lil Jon
|October 7: DJ Mark Ridlen
|October 7: Squeeze Box Bandits Duo
|October 8: Experience Selena
|October 7: The Clinton Years
|October 8: Ken Ebo Quintet
|October 8: 38 Special
|October 8: State Fair Records All-Star Band
|October 9: John Pedigo
|October 9: The Little Mermen
|October 9: La Bell
|October 10: Lorena Leigh
|October 9: Matt Kozial
|October 10: Corina Grove
|October 11: Armond Vance
|October 10: Katie Toupin
|October 11: Matt Tedder
|October 12: La Bell
|October 11: Outlaw Mariachi
|October 12: The Rosemont Kings
|October 13: Garrett Owen
|October 12: The Powell Brothers
|October 13: John Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner
|October 13: Deep Fried Comedy
|October 13: X Ambassadors
|October 13: The O’s
|October 14: Vanita Leo
|October 14: Rathmore
|October 14: Torrez Music Group Day
|October 15: Ken Ebo Quintet
|October 14: Craig Morgan
|October 15: El Combo Oscuro
|October 16: John Pedigo
|October 15: Braxton Keith
|October 16: State Fair Records All-Star Band
|October 17: Penny & Dime
|October 15: J.R. Caroll
|October 17: Low Brow Collective
|October 18: Wesley Geiger
|October 15: Shane Smith & The Saints
|October 18: Jade Nickol
|October 19: MIN
|October 16: Sazerac Jazz Band
|October 19: Baba Yaga Orkestar
|October 20: Keegan McInroe
|October 17: Holy Beth
|October 20: Ginny Mac
|October 20: Deep Fried Comedy
|October 17: Graycie York
|October 20: Rosie Flores
|October 22: Saborcito Puro
|October 18: The 40 Acre Mule
|October 21: Isaac Hoskins
|October 19: Summer Dean
|October 21: Jesse Daniel
|October 19: Jake Worthington
|October 22: Unfaded Brass Band
|October 20: Forever Motown
|October 20: The War & Treaty
|October 21: Charlotte Sands
|October 21: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
|October 21: We the Kings
|October 22: Yahritza y Su Esencia