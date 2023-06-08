State Fair of Texas announces big names for 2023 entertainment lineup

The entertainment lineup for the 2023 State Fair of Texas has been announced.

Some names might be new to you while others are more familiar.

Included in the lineup are some pretty recognizable early performers on the list for this year that had big hits in the early 2000s, including Ceelo Green, Bowling for Soup, Lil Jon and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

Check out the list of performers for this year’s fair, which will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.