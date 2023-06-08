Sweetgreen opening first San Antonio location in Quarry Village

SAN ANTONIO – The first San Antonio Sweetgreen location is coming to Quarry Village this week, adding another healthy option to the area.

Sweetgreen is a national chain with dozens of locations around the country. There are multiple locations in Austin, Houston and the Dallas-Forth Worth area, with the new San Antonio location marking the first time the restaurant chain has ventured this far south.

The restaurant is known for providing healthy options as the organization “prioritizes sustainably sourced and quality ingredients,” according to a press release. The ingredients are delivered each morning and are used for the restaurants’ robust offering of salads, bowls and various plates. The new location has local partnerships with Rio Fresh Farm, Fredericksburg Peach Co., Kitchen Pride, Village Farms, Bowers Shrimp Farm and Banyan Foods.

“San Antonio is a city with so much history, with a vibrant food and dining scene to match, and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining the community,” Sweetgreen Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Neman said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our commitment of connecting residents in Texas to real, healthy, convenient food.”

The new Sweetgreen location opens June 6. For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Brighter Bites to help serve underserved elementary school students and families. The opening day will also feature giveaways and Sweetgreen merchandise while supplies last.

The new Sweetgreen location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can also use pickup or delivery options through the Sweetgreen website.

Click here to read this story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.