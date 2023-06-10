Crime Stoppers releases video showing moments before suspect shoots, kills man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released a video showing the moments before a suspect shot and killed a man during an argument.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of West Laurel Street, just west of downtown.

Police say 35-year-old Eloy Hernandez was arguing with the suspect when they pulled a small handgun and shot him in the chest.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Eloy Hernandez, 35 (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.