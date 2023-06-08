SAPD: Man in critical condition after argument ends in shooting, 2 suspects on the run

San Antonio police respond to shooting in the 1800 block of W Laurel Street on June 7, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the two suspects responsible.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of W Laurel Street, near N Calaveras and N Zarzamora Street.

Witnesses told police the man was arguing with two people in the street when a gunshot was heard.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest, police said.

SAPD is searching for the two suspects in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

