2 students arrested after being found with weapons at Veterans Memorial High School, JISD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two students were arrested Wednesday after they were found with weapons at Veterans Memorial High School, leading to a lockdown, Judson ISD officials said.

An anonymous caller reported to the district that a student was seen with two weapons on social media.

Out of precaution the high school was placed under lockdown as a precaution, according to the district.

During the lockdown, district officials said they were able to identify the student, who was on campus, and found the student had a weapon.

Another student was also found with a weapon, and both students were arrested, the district confirmed.

Judson ISD officials said the students will face multiple consequences, including expulsion.

“We understand that this situation was stressful, but we are appreciative of the anonymous tip, the quick response of the admin team and JISD Police. We also are grateful for the cooperation of our students, staff and families. Our officers will remain vigilant and provide additional patrols to keep watch on the campus,” Judson ISD said.