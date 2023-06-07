Man arrested after explosive device found in mobile home he was evicted from, affidavit says

ADKINS, Texas – A man was arrested after he left behind an explosive device in the closet of the mobile home he was evicted from, authorities said.

Colton Lane Perkins, 33, was arrested Tuesday according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with possession components - explosive weapon and possession of an explosive weapon.

According to an affidavit, a deputy with the Bexar County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office was serving an eviction notice at Perkins’ mobile home in the 5300 block of Mount Olive Road in Adkins on Monday.

Perkins was not present at the time, according to officials.

While removing some of Perkins’ belongings from the property, an explosive device and an improvised firearm was found in the closet of the home, an affidavit stated.

The explosive device was safely contained and taken to the constable’s office for further evaluation.

The next day, the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office was notified about the device.

Investigators carefully took it apart and found a substance “resembling black powder and several ball bearings” inside, according to the affidavit.

There was also a “pyrotechnics fuse” on the device to activate it, officials said.

The San Antonio Bomb Squad contained the explosive device and rendered it safe, the affidavit stated.

Investigators said the device was capable of causing/inflicting death, serious bodily injury and/or significant property damage.

Authorities visited the property again, more than 24 hours after the eviction notice was served, and found Perkins riding on a tractor nearby.

He confirmed his identity and was detained for trespassing.

While in custody, Perkins admitted to law enforcement that he made the explosive device and that he “intended to use it to harm people,” the affidavit said.

At last check, Perkins is still in custody. His bond for both of his charges combined is $100,000.

