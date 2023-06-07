Man visiting apartment complex shoots woman over noise dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man who allegedly shot a woman during a dispute over noise was a visitor at the far Northeast Side apartment complex where it happened.

Officers who were called to the Arcadian apartments, located near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10, found the 31-year-old woman inside her ground floor apartment early Wednesday morning.

She was suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance. At last check, police said she was stable.

A preliminary report says she told officers she had been shot by a man after banging on the door of the apartment upstairs from hers around 2 a.m.

Officers at the scene said she was upset about noise coming from her neighbor’s home in the middle of the night.

That confrontation led to an argument, which spilled out into the parking lot, the report said.

Investigators told KSAT 12 News that the man who allegedly shot her did not live at the complex, but was visiting someone in the apartment.

After the shooting, they said, the suspected shooter and the apartment resident took off together.

Officers spent time searching both the home of the shooting victim and the general area around the apartment complex.

Although they did not find the suspect or resident, police said they expected both to return to the apartment at some point.