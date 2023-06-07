Woman shot in chest after confronting noisy neighbor at NE Side apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North, not far from Interstate 10 and Binz-Engleman Road, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman had originally gone upstairs to complain about a noisy neighbor. That’s when, police say, after she knocked on the door an argument ensued between her and a man visiting at the apartment.

Police said the altercation then spilled into the parking lot, where she was ultimately shot in the chest.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Police said following the shooting, the suspect took off with the person who lived in the apartment. They have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.