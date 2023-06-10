Man killed after argument ends in shooting at house party, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out what caused angry words to turn into deadly violence at a West Side house party early Saturday.
They responded to a call about a shooting around midnight and found a 41-year-old man with several gunshots in his upper body. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified him as Mauricio Puente.
Both Puente and the suspect, a 23-year-old man, were outside a home in the 7100 block of Shady Grove Drive, police said.
SAPD said the two men got into an argument at a party when the suspect grabbed a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.
They took the suspect into custody and questioned him. Police said a firearm was recovered.
It was not clear right away whether he would face criminal charges.