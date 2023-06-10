Man killed after argument ends in shooting at house party, SAPD says

Man killed after argument ends in shooting at West Side house party on June 10, 2023.

This story has been updated with the victims and the suspect's correct age.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out what caused angry words to turn into deadly violence at a West Side house party early Saturday.

They responded to a call about a shooting around midnight and found a 41-year-old man with several gunshots in his upper body. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified him as Mauricio Puente.

Both Puente and the suspect, a 23-year-old man, were outside a home in the 7100 block of Shady Grove Drive, police said.

SAPD said the two men got into an argument at a party when the suspect grabbed a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

They took the suspect into custody and questioned him. Police said a firearm was recovered.

It was not clear right away whether he would face criminal charges.