SAPD officer handed three indefinite suspensions after string of incidents off duty

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer at the center of two previous excessive-force lawsuits was given three separate indefinite suspensions by the department after a string of incidents off duty late last year.

Officer Misty Floyd was terminated on April 13, discipline paperwork released by city officials this week confirms.

Floyd, a former department spokeswoman, was investigated criminally by SAPD last fall after she checked a child out of school on Oct. 25 and retained custody of the girl until Nov. 5, violating temporary custody orders, termination paperwork states.

SAPD investigators determined Floyd committed the criminal offense of interference with child custody, a felony, the paperwork states.

The case was later filed with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

KSAT could find no record that Floyd has been criminally charged.

DA officials did not respond to a request Friday seeking comment on the status of the case.

In early November, Floyd was separately accused of repeatedly cursing at Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies.

During that incident, Floyd referred to deputies who had responded to a previous call for service as “those motherfu**ers,” the discipline paperwork states.

Investigators later determined that Floyd had provided law enforcement and military police “incorrect and exaggerated information” regarding the safety of someone inside a home, causing the military to issue a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert.

In a third incident, Floyd was accused of investigating a human trafficking complaint without notifying her supervisors and after being told to stop conducting her own personal investigations of it.

Weeks later, however, Floyd met while off duty with agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety and briefed them on her investigation into the case, her termination paperwork states.

When asked by DPS why she had not notified detectives within her own department of the investigation, Floyd told them they were not going to work the case, the termination paperwork states.

SAPD regulations require officers to write reports for possible felony offenses immediately upon returning to duty, which Floyd failed to do, according to city records.

Prior excessive force lawsuits

In April 2018, city officials paid a San Antonio man $165,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against Floyd in 2015, city council records show.

In that case, David Ricks said he suffered several fractured bones including his sternum in April 2013, after Floyd physically assaulted him outside his home in the 4700 block of Dietrich Road, according to a previous report.

Ricks had called 911 to report a missing person and then became combative with Floyd, according to an incident report previously released by SAPD.

Two other officers involved in the subsequent physical altercation with Ricks were later named in the lawsuit.

Ricks, who for years after the incident used a cane and had trouble walking, spent two weeks in a hospital and multiple days in an intensive care unit after his encounter with Floyd.

An assault of a public servant charge against Ricks was dismissed due to insufficient evidence in April 2015, less than two weeks after the suit against Floyd and the other officers was filed.

The incident was one of three excessive force complaints made against Floyd during a 15-month period of time, according to previous reports.

Floyd was eventually cleared of wrongdoing by internal affairs investigators in all three incidents, SAPD officials previously said.

In a separate incident, Floyd was accused of breaking a woman’s teeth in 2019.

The woman sued Floyd, the city of San Antonio and SAPD in late 2020.

The federal suit claimed that Floyd grabbed the woman from behind after stating she could arrest her for being intoxicated in public.

The woman, who had called 911 for help with her mother, was attempting to go back inside her home when Floyd “seized” her from behind and threw her onto the ground, the suit states.

The woman suffered broken teeth and other injuries, according to the suit.

The woman dismissed her claims against Floyd and the city in late September 2021, federal court records show.

SAPD was removed from the case and it was closed the following day.