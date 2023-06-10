SAPD officer suspended after sexually harassing co-worker while on duty, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for 30 days after he sexually harassed a female officer he was working with, according to police records.

Officer Michael Le was served with his 30-day suspension without pay on Feb. 7, 2023.

The suspension went into effect on March 24 and ended on April 22, according to SAPD.

Le had “relief days” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, meaning his suspension was not in effect. Shared below are the dates he served his suspension:

March 24 - 28 -- 40 hours

March 31 - April 4 -- 40 hours

April 7 - April 11 -- 40 hours

April 14 - April 18 -- 40 hours

April 21 - April 22 -- 16 hours

He also used compensation time, holiday time and bonus days to make up the rest of his 30-day suspension, documents show.

The suspension stems from Le’s interactions with a female officer he was working with.

The first incident happened on Oct. 17, when Le sent his personal phone number to the female officer through an SAPD Mobile message while both were on duty in the same service area.

He was urging her to text him, police records said.

The female officer later confronted Le and told him she only wanted their relationship to be work-related and professional.

The pair worked together again on Oct. 28, and Le was heard on body camera asking the female officer if she moved to San Antonio alone, records said.

He also tried to get responses from her when he asked her twice if “he looked cool,” documents said.

The female officer told SAPD that Le tried to get her to comment on his looks more than once.

Another incident occurred on Nov. 19, when Le sent the female officer an SAPD Mobile message that read, “Thanks for the help! Do you work out??” documents said. She replied that she wasn’t currently working out.

Minutes later, Le sent another message that read, “Ooohh okay, thought you still do, you have a cute butt,” according to documents.

After that last exchange, the female officer reported Le to the SAPD administration, saying she worried about being on other calls with him and that he would make more inappropriate comments.

SAPD administration said Le “engaged in conduct that could be construed as sexual harassment.”

Le was hired by SAPD as a police officer on Sept. 30, 2019.