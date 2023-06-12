78º

Highway 281 SB reopens after major crash near Thousand Oaks on Monday morning

Secondary crash reported on access road

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Highway 281 SB closed at Thousand Oaks on Monday morning, June 12, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO[UPDATE 7:00 a.m.] All lanes of U.S. Highway 281 have reopened after a major crash Monday Morning.

Original Story:

A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 281 during the Monday morning commute.

The southbound lanes of Highway 281 are closed at Thousand Oaks.

Traffic is backed up on the highway and the access road. A secondary crash was reported on the southbound access road just south of Brook Hollow.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

