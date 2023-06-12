Highway 281 SB reopens after major crash near Thousand Oaks on Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO – [UPDATE 7:00 a.m.] All lanes of U.S. Highway 281 have reopened after a major crash Monday Morning.

Original Story:

A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 281 during the Monday morning commute.

The southbound lanes of Highway 281 are closed at Thousand Oaks.

Traffic is backed up on the highway and the access road. A secondary crash was reported on the southbound access road just south of Brook Hollow.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

#TrafficAlert: US 281 SB at Thousand Oaks. is closed due to a major crash. Expect delays.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/zWQWLaQhQp — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 12, 2023

