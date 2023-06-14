Bexar County officials move forward with plans to expand, renovate mental health facility

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County officials are moving forward with plans to expand and renovate a mental health facility on the city’s South Side.

The effort comes as the state is experiencing a shortage in mental health beds, causing an overflow of inmates who remain in jail longer than required.

A shortage of hospital staff and beds have caused inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial by a judge to remain in jail longer than required, causing others to create challenges for themselves and jail staff.

However, plans to renovate an existing building and add a new addition aims to provide some relief by creating more space.

“That’s kind of been the issue, the intake has all happened at the jail, and that’s in holding cells, it’s in facilities that are not suited for the type of condition these folks are in, and so, this would immediately alleviate that, give a bit of relief in that situation,” said Tony Canez, Chief of Capital Projects, Bexar County.

The Chief of Capital Projects at Bexar County, Tony Canez, says the authorization of $25 million from its American Rescue Plan will fund the construction of a new 39,000 residential intake building and the renovation of the existing dual diagnosis treatment facility.

“Our intent is to be fully operational by around May of 2025. We understand that we have, again, dedicated ARPA money to this. We also are cognizant of the fact that we need to have that expended by the end of 2026,” said Canez.

The facility is expected to house up to 130 mental health patients and create more jobs.