First SEC football schedule announced for Texas, Oklahoma for 2024 season

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass in front of Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

SAN ANTONIO – The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced the first schedule of football games for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners when they join the league for the 2024 season.

The league released the schedules as part of a television schedule release show, on the SEC Network.

The Texas Longhorns’ first season in the conference will include games with the Sooners, per usual, in Dallas along with the return of high-profile rivalry games against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas and Texas A&M have met 118 times on the football field, with the last meeting taking place back in 2011 on Thanksgiving Day at Kyle Field. The Longhorns won it 27-25, thanks to a walk-off Justin Tucker field goal.

Texas A&M vs. Texas: over 100 years of passion.

The game is back.

And it's coming home.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/j5sYL48AM2 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 14, 2023

The Longhorns and Sooners both will play eight conference games in 2024, instead of the nine they play in the Big 12 Conference.

UT will host the Florida Gators, defending champion Georgia, the University of Kentucky and Mississippi State, along with playing at Vanderbilt, at Arkansas and at Texas A&M.

Oklahoma will have games at home against Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, while also playing on the road against Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and old Big 12 foe Missouri.

The SEC said they plan to eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024 and the SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

The Longhorns also announced their final non-conference game for the 2024 season and will play the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home on Saturday, Sept. 21.