Do you recognize them? SAPD says they were involved in a recent assault.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying three suspects accused of an aggravated assault earlier this month.

Around 1:45 a.m. on June 8, police said a victim and his friends were in the St. Paul Square area, walking to their vehicles, when they were “attacked and assaulted” by three men.

After the attack, the men took off in a black Ford Mustang before officers arrived.

The victim had several fractures to his jaw and had to undergo multiple surgeries due to the attack, police said.

If captured, the suspects are facing a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

