Schertz police investigating after woman’s body found along Interstate 35

Schertz police investigate along Interstate 35 South and Hubertus Road on Friday, June 16, 2023.

SCHERTZ – Schertz police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a field along Interstate 35 on Friday morning.

Schertz police Sgt. Daniel Trevino said officers and paramedics arrived at the scene at 8:30 a.m. along the southbound I-35 access road near Hubertus Road.

There, they found a woman in her 30s dead in a field. Details about the woman’s cause and manner of death are unknown, and police couldn’t say if foul play was suspected.

No other information was released.

Trevino said anyone with information is asked to contact Schertz police at 210-619-1200.

Her death is under investigation. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

