Driver hospitalized after SUV is hit by train just north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken to an area hospital after his sport utility vehicle was hit by a train early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of West Ashby Place and Aganier Avenue, not far from San Pedro Springs Park and Interstate 10 just north of downtown.

According to police, both sides of West Ashby Place were blocked off by concrete barricades but somehow the driver made it through and was hit by a train.

Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. There’s no word on his condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

It is currently unclear if any charges are expected to be filed against the driver.