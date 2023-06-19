Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert attends ‘powerful’ Juneteenth celebration at White House

The White House hosted their first-ever Juneteenth celebration this week. County Commissioner Tommy Calvert was in attendance.

SAN ANTONIO – June 19 marks a special day in the course of our nation’s history.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, “#Juneteenth marks the arrival of the Emancipation Proclamation to Texas & the end of slavery in the United States. Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday. Today & every day, we strive toward a more perfect union with liberty & opportunity for all.”

”It was really powerful just to see steps away where the Emancipation Proclamation was signed,” County 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said.

Calvert was soaking in the history at the White House.

“He said, ‘Welcome to the very first celebration of Juneteenth at the White House,’” Commissioner Calvert said. “This national holiday for those of us in Texas, it has a really powerful meaning as our real Independence Day.”

And among the historical figures in attendance was Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth.

”She was the first person that President Biden gave the pin to when the national act for the Juneteenth holiday was signed. And so, you know, we sat behind the scenes,” Commissioner Calvert said.

In San Antonio, the city celebrated with a Juneteenth parade and other celebrations through the weekend, but Calvert is treating today as a day on, rather than a day off.

”Small minority-owned businesses have a really tough time getting a fair shake at contracting in San Antonio. And so today I’ve decided that what I’m going to do on Juneteenth is attack some of the systemic things that need to be worked on,” Calvert said.

And even though we have seen Bexar County groups step up and host powerful events – the county commissioner tells me there are already plans in the works to make this holiday more of a full community event – and hopefully one the nation can emulate.

”I think you’re going to see Juneteenth grow in San Antonio in the way that the Martin Luther King march has grown,” Calvert said.

But for now, the county commissioner has a message on this Juneteenth holiday.

“I just want to wish you a happy Juneteenth and everyone out there, and I hope people will not just see this as an African-American holiday, but as a holiday for all people to increase our freedom,” Calvert said.