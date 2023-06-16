Celebrate Juneteenth at these events in, around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will be hosting several events to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and for San Antonio, festivities began in 1996 with the creation of the San Antonio Juneteenth Commission. The holiday honors and celebrates Black emancipation and empowerment.

Some of the events taking place around San Antonio are:

Friday, June 16 - 17

Juneteenth Festival

The Juneteenth Festival started at 11 a.m. on Friday and will run until 11 p.m. on Saturday. The festival is taking place at Comanche Park #2 located at 2600 Rigsby Ave. Food, vendors, music and children’s activities run all day.

Juneteenth Comedy Celebration Starring Alfred Kainga

Comedian Alfred Kainga and a surprise guest will be at the Upstage Comedy Lounge. Tickets are free, and the show is from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Summer Solstice Farmers Market at Gardopia Gardens

Gardopia Gardens is hosting its Summer Solstice Farmers Market from 6 - 9 p.m. Guests can expect local vendors, music, workshops and a tree distribution. For address information and tickets, click here

Saturday, June 17

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the Westside Community Center in New Braunfels is hosting a free, family-friendly event to educate the public on the importance of Juneteenth. For information on the day’s events and directions, click here

Juneteenth Celebration Health and Wellness Fair

This free community event will take place at Comanche Park #2. The fair will promote healthy lifestyles and education through several sponsors and vendors. To view the vendors, and reserve your spot, click here . The fair is from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Juneteenth Block Party: Celebrating Community & Health

From 2 - 5 p.m., the “ Juneteenth Block Party: Celebrating Community & Health ” will celebrate health, wellness and all things Juneteenth.

A Celebration of Freedom & Wellness for Juneteenth

Hosted by Cornbread Yoga, this event will include a 60-minute yoga class and a drink of your choice for $15. Food will be available. Yoga will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is outdoors and welcomes all ages.

Juneteenth Market Pop-Up Shop

MAAT Market will host the pop-up shop. The public can purchase African-inspired cultural products and celebrate Juneteenth. The free event is from 12 - 4 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

SA Juneteenth Block Party & Fair

For the third year, the SA Juneteenth Block Party & Fair will celebrate the Black community. Vendors, live music and food will be available at this free event. For information on the event and to reserve your ticket, click here

Monday, June 19

The Official Juneteenth Golf Tournament

The tournament benefits the Miller Child Development Center and supports the Official Juneteenth Festival. The Club at Sonterra, located at 901 Sonterra Boulevard, will host the tournament on Monday morning. Tee time is set for 8 a.m. Green fees start at $175 per player. To purchase tickets, click here

Freedom: A Gospel Celebration of Juneteenth

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will host “ Freedom: A Gospel Celebration of Juneteenth ” from 3 - 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center.

Juneteenth Open Mic

This virtual event will celebrate black musicians, poets and business owners. The event is virtual and is from 7 - 10 p.m. For ticket and event information, click here