Here’s what City of San Antonio services will be open, closed on Juneteenth

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
Other city services will operate as follows:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (normal hours)
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City Parks and Trails
- Outdoor pools will be open. View the pool schedule for details.
- Dead animal collection skeleton crews will be on duty
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held. View the class schedule for details.
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage for Monday, June 19, will be collected according to normal schedules
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- All San Antonio Public Library locations including Central Library
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910)
- Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)
- Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites (Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers will be open)
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Summer Youth Program
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Administrative Offices
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- Spanish Governor’s Palace (regularly closed Mondays)
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Economic Development Department
- Solid Waste Administrative Offices