Here’s what City of San Antonio services will be open, closed on Juneteenth

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (normal hours)

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

La Villita and Market Square shops

City Parks and Trails

Outdoor pools will be open. View the pool schedule for details.

Dead animal collection skeleton crews will be on duty

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held. View the class schedule for details.

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage for Monday, June 19, will be collected according to normal schedules

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers

Closed: