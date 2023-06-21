San Antonio man arrested for attempted robbery with a boxcutter

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 10, Javier Zuniga, 37, approached a man cashing in a lottery ticket at the Primo Food Mart at 2220 South Flores.

Zuniga placed the man in a rear choke hold, held a boxcutter to his throat and demanded money from the store clerk, investigators said.

The victim, Geronimo Larralde, 69, was able to free himself and disarm Zuniga, who fled on foot from the scene.

According to Zuniga’s affidavit, both Larralde and the store clerk recognized Zuniga as a regular customer and were able to provide police with Zuniga’s first name and the street he lived on.

On June 15, a family member of Zuniga noticed a video of the incident on the news and contacted the police to give Zuniga’s full name and date of birth.

Zuniga was positively identified in a photo lineup by Larralde as the attacker.

A warrant was issued for Zuniga’s arrest shortly thereafter.

Zuniga has three prior charges in Bexar County dating back to 2006.

Zuniga was booked into the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.

