Man accused of committing lewd act while nude outside young child’s window in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – A man accused of lewd acts outside a child’s window in Live Oak has been arrested on multiple charges.

Robert Maltby, 41, is charged with indecency with a child by exposure, and indecent exposure. He is being held at Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $60,000.

The father of an underage girl called Live Oak police on May 18 and reported seeing Maltby masturbating outside his daughter’s bedroom window on Lone Shadow Trail in Live Oak, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The man told police Maltby was still committing the lewd act when he went to confront him but said Maltby apologized for his behavior.

According to the affidavit, the father told police that his daughter also saw Maltby outside her window on May 17.

Police interviewed the child victim and she confirmed that Maltby was in her backyard on May 17. She said he waved at her while she was in her room and told police he was completely nude and masturbating.

Indecency with a child by exposure is a third-degree felony and if convicted, Maltby faces a prison term of 2-10 years. The indecent exposure charge is a class B misdemeanor.

Court records show Maltby is still in jail and refused an interview with police.