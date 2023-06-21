Couple arguing at Northwest Side motel shot by friend during altercation, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A couple’s altercation at a Northwest Side motel turned into a shooting that injured both of them on Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the Rodeway Inn & Suites South of Fiesta Park in the 10900 block of Laureate Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Huebner Road after receiving word of at least two people wounded.

According to police, an argument between a man and a woman turned violent inside a motel room when the man refused to allow his girlfriend to leave. Police said that’s when the argument spilled out into the parking lot and the altercation escalated between the man and the girlfriend’s female friend.

Police say the man had a handgun but had it taken away by the female friend in a struggle, who then fired several rounds. One of the bullets accidentally struck the woman and at least three of the gunshots hit the man, SAPD said.

Both the man and his girlfriend were transported by ambulance to University Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. The female friend cooperated with officers on the scene.

Nobody else at the motel was injured in the incident. SAPD did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.