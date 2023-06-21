Two San Antonio students selected to participate in the NBA’s Math Hoops Global Championship

June 15, 2023, San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley poses for a photo with Max Gonzalez and Daniela Rodriguez during the Whataburger Math Hoops shopping spree at the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Two students will represent San Antonio in the first-ever 2023 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship in New York City during NBA Draft Week.

The pair was selected by Learn Fresh, a nonprofit implementing the NBA Math Hoops program nationwide.

The students are Nathaniel “Max” Gonzalez from Robert G. Cole Middle and High School and Daniela Rodriguez from JT Brackenridge Elementary School.

Whataburger is helping to sponsor the student’s team.

“At Whataburger, our mission is to fuel futures by removing barriers through our program, Feeding Student Success,” said Jeff Altman, Director of Sponsorships for Whataburger. “Both Max and Daniela have proven their skills at the intersection of sportsmanship and STEM, and we wish them the best of luck representing San Antonio at the NBA Math Hoops Global Championship.”

This year’s competition is co-hosted by Learn Fresh and NBA Cares. All students competing in the global championship will attend the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday. Gonzalez and Rodriguez will explore New York City with their families as part of their all-expenses-paid trip.

To qualify for the championship, students had to play a minimum of 25 NBA Math Hoops Games, complete 10 curriculum units and submit a video application.

“We know math proficiency is directly linked to high school graduation rates and future career success,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “In partnership with NBA Math Hoops, we commit to making math fun and accessible, preparing young people for their future and investing in our next generation of leaders and legacies.”