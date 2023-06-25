BCSO: 3 suspects sought after holding man at gunpoint, stealing new watch from La Cantera store

Three suspects are on the run after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said they followed a man home from La Cantera, held him at gunpoint and stole his newly-bought watch.

SAN ANTONIO – Three suspects are on the run after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said they followed a man home from La Cantera, held him at gunpoint and stole his new watch.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on June 22.

A man told deputies he was with his wife when he bought an expensive watch at a store at La Cantera and then went to eat before heading home.

When the man got home, three men came up from behind his vehicle and pointed their pistols toward him, the BCSO said.

The man said he recognized the group after having spotted them at La Cantera when he bought the watch.

Deputies said the three suspects told the man to give them his newly-purchased watch and the watch he had on before. The suspects then left the scene.

Anyone with more information on who the suspects are or their whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at bcsotips@bexar.org. Tips can be anonymous.

