SAPD: Woman’s husband fatally shot at home, person detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed at his South Side home and San Antonio police are still trying to piece together what happened.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of W Ansley Boulevard.

Police said they received a call from a woman, claiming someone had shot her 49-year-old husband.

When officers arrived, they found he was shot in the upper chest.

SAPD said he died from his injuries.

The man, who is believed to be a roommate, was called out of a second, smaller home in the backyard and was detained.

SAPD said there may have been an argument between the two men before the shooting. However, a clear motive has not been determined.

