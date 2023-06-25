85º

Woman arrested after intentionally hitting man with car as he tried to get away, SAPD says

It happened around 5:31 p.m. Saturday near Elgin Avenue and Vanderbilt

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is behind bars after she struck a man with her car as he ran away from her, said San Antonio police.

SAPD officers were dispatched to a major accident around 5:31 p.m. Saturday near Elgin Avenue and Vanderbilt.

After an investigation, police said the 42-year-old man struck by the car had attempted to flee from the 39-year-old woman when she intentionally ran over him.

He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in fair condition.

The woman has since been booked on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

