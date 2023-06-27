SAFD firefighter on admin. duty after second evading arrest charge in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A San Antonio firefighter has been placed on administrative duty after police in New Braunfels said he drove drunk, evaded arrest and was found in possession of drugs earlier this month.

Firefighter Evan Doege, 37, was taken into custody on June 5 after the incident in the 200 block of Chartwell Avenue.

New Braunfels police received reports from neighbors that Doege was damaging property in the area.

Police arriving on scene attempted to pull over Doege’s truck, but he took off, an NBPD spokesman told KSAT.

Doege and police took part in a short vehicle pursuit before Doege returned to the home and took off running, the spokesman said.

Doege was taken into custody a short time later and was found in possession of a prescription drug, likely Xanax, the spokesman said.

Doege was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, DWI and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 4, fewer than 28 grams, Guadalupe County Jail records show.

Doege was released from custody after posting bonds totaling $30,000.

An SAFD spokesman said via email Tuesday that Doege has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the cases.

Doege faced similar allegations in 2017 after New Braunfels police said he damaged vehicles in his neighborhood and then ran from officers.

He was eventually charged with evading arrest, jail records show.

The charge no longer appears in Guadalupe County court records and it is unclear whether Doege was ever convicted in connection to his first arrest.

Doege had a proposed indefinite suspension shortened to 30 days in April 2018, following his first arrest, records show.