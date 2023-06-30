Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors made repeat visits to restaurants following May inspections

Health inspectors had to revisit several local restaurants that racked up numerous health code violations last month.

Angie’s Cafe

Angie’s Cafe, located in the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road, got a low score of 73 on their May 17 inspection.

The inspector saw at least five small roaches in the signage above a sink.

Containers of diced potatoes and sanitizing solution were sitting on the floor.

Uncovered raw beef was on top of a pan holding cooked food.

Other foods were found sitting out at room temperature, while foods in a cooler were too warm.

A thorough cleaning was needed to remove a heavy residue of dust and grease.

A re-inspection was ordered.

El 7 Mares

El 7 Mares, located at 3831 West Commerce Street, got a 79 on their May 19 inspection, the same score they had nearly a year ago when featured on BKD.

The inspector told them not to leave tartar sauce out at room temp.

They also needed to remove cans of Raid in the kitchen.

Knives and other utensils were being stored between equipment and on dirty walls.

Water from fans in a walk-in cooler was dripping into a container of raw fish.

They were told to make corrections by their next routine inspection.

Ray Ray’s Tex Mex

Ray Ray’s Tex Mex at 346 East Mitchell earned an 80 and a re-inspection following their May 16 inspection.

The ice machine needed to be cleaned to remove a black build-up.

The gasket seals on a refrigeration unit also had a black build-up and needed to be replaced due to cracking.

An employee was seen wearing torn gloves and rinsing them in highly concentrated bleach water.

Several items needed to be thoroughly cleaned to remove grease and residue.

They were given 10 days to make corrections.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen in the 3200 block of Southwest Military Drive got an 82.

Uncovered food was found next to a bottle of bleach.

There was a black residue on the inside of the ice machine.

A fan in a walk-in cooler was draining into a bucket with a pool of water on the floor.

The cold hold unit was soiled with food and debris, while more trash and debris were found behind and below equipment.

They were told to remove the grease build-up on the griddle.

A re-inspection was set for this month.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 100

11707 Bandera Rd

------------------------------------

Happy Endingz, 100

1726 Fredericksburg Rd

------------------------------------

Main Event Entertainment, 100

1911 N FM 1604 E

------------------------------------

Raising Canes, 100

1418 Austin Hwy

------------------------------------

Shipley Donuts, 100

2815 N FM 1604 E

------------------------------------

Rita’s On The River, 99

245 E Commerce St

------------------------------------

Plaza Jalisco, 98

310 Valley Hi Dr

------------------------------------

Caracheos Mexican Restaurant, 97

3033 Macarthur View

------------------------------------

Taqueria El Tapatio de Jalisco, 96

10307 Roosevelt Ave

------------------------------------

Justin’s Ice Cream, 95

245 E Commerce St

------------------------------------

Sari Sari Supper Club, 94

10234 State Hwy 151

------------------------------------

Alfredo’s Gelato, 93

531 Navarro St

------------------------------------

Sonic, 92

6523 San Pedro Ave

------------------------------------

Tony’s Cafe, 91

4705 Roosevelt Ave

------------------------------------

Texas Roadhouse, 90

2893 Cinema Ridge

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

