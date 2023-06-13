Construction worker killed when shoring collapsed during manhole installation

A construction worker was killed Tuesday while working to install a manhole on the city’s far West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A construction worker was killed Tuesday while working to install a manhole on the city’s far West Side.

The accident happened in the 5100 block of Rogers Road near Wiseman Boulevard in the Westover Hills area.

A person with the construction contracting company told KSAT that the worker became trapped after a section of shoring failed and caused the sides of the hole to collapse.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said the man fell about 15 feet.

The worker’s identity was not released, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said he was 51 years old.