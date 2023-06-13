85º

LIVE

Local News

Construction worker killed when shoring collapsed during manhole installation

Worker was 51 years old

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side
A construction worker was killed Tuesday while working to install a manhole on the city’s far West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A construction worker was killed Tuesday while working to install a manhole on the city’s far West Side.

The accident happened in the 5100 block of Rogers Road near Wiseman Boulevard in the Westover Hills area.

A person with the construction contracting company told KSAT that the worker became trapped after a section of shoring failed and caused the sides of the hole to collapse.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said the man fell about 15 feet.

The worker’s identity was not released, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said he was 51 years old.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

email