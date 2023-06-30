Fire damages fast food restaurant on Northeast Side

A Wendy's restaurant in the 11900 block of Perrin Beitel caught fire on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A Wendy’s restaurant on the Northeast Side will be temporarily closed due to an electrical fire that broke out on Thursday night.

San Antonio firefighters said the fire at the restaurant in the 11900 block of Perrin Beitel started at around 10:30 p.m. as employees were shutting down for the night.

The flames started behind the grill, inside the wall. The fire went up to the attic, but firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

An estimated cost of damage wasn’t given but the restaurant will be closed on Friday due to repairs.

