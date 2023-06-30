Second-alarm fire destroys abandoned warehouse on Northeast Side, SAFD Chief says

San Antonio fire crews are working to put out a massive warehouse fire on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A second-alarm fire completely leveled an abandoned warehouse on the Northeast Side, leaving behind billows of smoke and debris, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The structure, located in the 4700 block of Rittiman Road, caught fire around 9 p.m. Thursday and drew a large response with 39 SAFD units.

Fire officials said the building was abandoned, but it used to be a motorcycle repair shop.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire call was challenging due to heavy winds and lots of materials still inside the building.

“Lots of debris, lots of building materials back there. So, (it was) very difficult fire for us to put out,” Chief Hood said.

Heavy flames and smoke clouds were seen coming from the sight several blocks away as crews worked to put out the fire.

As of around 10:30 p.m., SAFD crews said they expected to be on the scene for quite some time to put out the remaining hotspots.

“We were able to get on both sides of it, put a bunch of water on it and knock it down,” Chief Hood said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

