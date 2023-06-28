Several families displaced after apartment building fire in Leon Valley

Leon Valley FD responds to call for fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Vista del Rey apartment complex in the 5600 block of Evers Road.

LEON VALLEY – Multiple fire crews worked to battle flames at an apartment complex that left several displaced Tuesday afternoon, according to the Leon Valley Fire Department.

LVFD responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vista del Rey apartment complex in the 5600 block of Evers Road.

LVFD Chief Michael Naughton said as soon as they pulled out of the station, firefighters could see heavy black smoke in the distance.

Upon arrival, officials saw smoke coming through the roof of four apartment units.

Naughton said the fire started in the floor-level units but spread upward and through the roof of the second floor, affecting eight more units.

LVFD said the fire spread to a total of 12 units before they were able to get control and knock the fire out.

Naughton credited the quick takedown not only to firefighters but also SAWS as crews pumped water pressure up during the battle against the flames.

CPS Energy also assisted in the response by cutting electricity to the building.

Additionally, Bexar County Rehab responded to the scene as Chief Naughton said double the response is needed during fires in extreme heat as firefighters need time to recover.

The chief said the building was a total loss, and all its residents were displaced.

No injuries were reported.