These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Fourth of July will fall on a Tuesday this year, and some city offices will be closed due to the holiday.

Most municipal offices will be closed, but police, EMS and fire personnel will remain on duty.

Some city pools will also be open, in case you need a break from the heat.

Shared below is the holiday schedule released by the City of San Antonio:

Open:

Police will be on duty.

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday. (Note: this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots.)

La Villita and Market Square shops.

City Parks and Trails.

Select pools will be open on Tuesday, July 4. Please visit saparksandrec.com for hours of operation.

Curbside collection for recycling, organics and garbage for Tuesday, July 4 will be collected according to regular collection schedules.

Dead animal collection will have limited staff.

Solid Waste Customer Service will have limited staff.

Spanish Governor’s Palace.

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section.

SAFD Administrative Offices.

San Antonio Municipal Court.

All Metro Health clinics and offices will be closed.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910).

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799).

Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites.

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers.

Child Care Services administrative offices.

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites.

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center.

Bitters Brush Recycling drop-off center, Bitters - 1800 Wurzbach Parkway.

Bulky Waste drop-off centers (Bitters – 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra).

Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Culebra).

Solid Waste Management administrative offices.

All San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central Library.

Ron Darner Parks Headquarters and Reservations Office.

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the San Antonio Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center.

Summer Youth Program will be closed.

Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held. Please check the online schedule

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records.

Alamodome Offices and Box Office.

Development Services Department.

Office of Historic Preservation.

Planning Department.

Neighborhood and Housing Services.

The Carver Community Cultural Center.

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices.

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square.

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas.

