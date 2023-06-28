Fireworks sales in Texas are now legal ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It’s almost time for Independence Day, and that means the retail sale of fireworks has officially reopened in Texas.

The fireworks sales period for the Fourth of July officially began on June 24 and will run through midnight on July 4.

The sale of fireworks is illegal inside San Antonio city limits, but it’s allowed in other areas of Bexar County. It’s also illegal to use fireworks within the city limits of San Antonio.

It’s also illegal to discharge fireworks within 600 feet of a hospital, sanitarium, veterinary hospital, school or church; and within 100 feet of a fuel dispensing station for flammable or combustible liquids; and to discharge fireworks at or from a motor vehicle, according to a press release.

Bexar County officials said Wednesday that fireworks sales can operate without restrictions in unincorporated Bexar County through the holiday and noted that there is currently no burn ban in place.

“Although we are currently experiencing some high temperatures, the current Drought Index (KBDI) is 381, which is too low to restrict or prohibit the sale and use of fireworks in unincorporated Bexar County,” stated Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

It’s important to know the laws and use best practices when handling fireworks.

The American Burn Association warns families not to alter, modify or relight fireworks and not to allow children to pick up what may appear to be spent fireworks, as some might still be active.

“I urge the public to please exercise extreme caution when setting off fireworks. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a public display put on by professionals,” said Lopez.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshall, fire professionals and law enforcement can charge a person with arson if they recklessly cause a fire that damages a structure or other property, such as a motor vehicle. Penalties for violation of this law can result in fines of up to $10,000 and incarceration.

Bexar County Fire Marshal personnel are conducting inspections of all fireworks stands, mega-stores and warehouses located throughout the unincorporated areas during the current sale period to ensure safety protocols and measures are in place.