Man in custody after aggravated robbery at East Side convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a convenience store Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Rigsby Ave. on the East Side for reports of a robbery in progress.

According to the clerk, the suspect came in wearing a black hoodie and showed a gun.

The clerk said the suspect made them sit on the ground as he took all of the money from the cash register and left.

Robbery unit detectives were monitoring their radios and began investigating.

A dispatcher set up a quadrant around the location, and an air unit was deployed.

Officers were able to deliver a description of the suspect’s vehicle based on previous reports.

A patrol unit spotted the suspect’s vehicle heading south on W. W. White Road, leaving the vicinity of the robbery.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle. Robbery detectives arrived and were able to match the driver to the suspect and make their arrest.

The man was arrested for aggravated robbery of a business.

No injuries were reported during the incident.