Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead on sidewalk near East Side park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk near a park on the East Side.

A preliminary police report states that officers were dispatched at around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday to the 800 block of Green Valley Drive, not far from Skyline Park near WW White Road and Interstate 10.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, had gunshot wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were shell casings nearby.

Police are investigating if his death is connected with an abandoned car that was found nearby on the Intestate 10 access road.

A driver for the TxDOT Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program found the car on the side of the road. The vehicle had damage from gunfire, and the HERO driver called the police.

Both scenes were processed by police.

Information about the shooter is unknown at this time.

