Security guard shoots man in leg at H-E-B convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard who attempted to diffuse a disturbance inside an H-E-B convenience store shot a man in the leg, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened on Zarzamora Road near Southwest Military Drive on Monday night.

SAPD said security guards arrived shortly after a man created a disturbance in the convenience store.

Police said the situation escalated, and a guard shot the man.

SAPD is reviewing the security video to determine if any charges will be filed.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.