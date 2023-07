WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an off-duty San Antonio police officer Sunday night, according to SAPD.

Officer Steven Mobley is accused of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. His bonds totaled $5,000, and he has since posted bail.

SAPD terminated the employment of the probationary officer who had been with the department for less than a year on Monday.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.