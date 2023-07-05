Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAPD investigates drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the 300 block of Edgebrook Lane on July 4, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is recovering in the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Edgebrook Lane.

Police said the shooter, believed to be on a motorcycle, fired several rounds with a handgun at a home, striking a 23-year-old woman inside.

The woman was shot in her lower leg, SAPD said.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

KSAT will provide more updates as they become available.