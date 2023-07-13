San Antonio resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident has scratched their way to a $1 million prize.

Texas Lottery officials said someone in San Antonio claimed a top prize-winning ticket in the scratch ticket game 200X The Cash.

The ticket was purchased at the DeZavala H-E-B located at 12777 W. Interstate 10.

There are three other $1 million-dollar top prizes left in the game. 200X The Cash offers more than $122.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.80, including break-even prizes, according to a press release from the Texas Lottery.