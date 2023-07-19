Stage 3 drought restrictions set for some areas of Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Kendall, Medina counties

SAN ANTONIO – Dry conditions across Texas have led to Stage 3 drought restrictions for some areas outside Bexar County.

The Texas Water Company on Tuesday implemented the restrictions for all residential, commercial and industrial customers in Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Kendall and Medina counties.

Customers in those areas primarily get their water from Canyon Lake and the Trinity Aquifer. The Texas Water Company said the restrictions are due to a decrease in water level in the lake and groundwater wells, as well as demand.

During Stage 3 restrictions, customers may only use landscape irrigation or sprinklers one day every other week, depending on the last number of their address.

Hand-watering, however, is allowed any day between 7-10 a.m. or 7-10 p.m.

Customers cannot use water to fill new pools, but water can be used to maintain existing pools. They also cannot wash cars, except at commercial car washes, nor can they pressure wash pavement.

Bulk water haulers also cannot take water from hydrant meters, except when the water is used for indoor potable use.

The restrictions put in place this week are an expansion of last month’s emergency water stage for customers in Comal County.

“The Texas Water Company continues to see high water usage and consumption demand due to excessive lawn watering and landscape irrigation, including during non-water weeks and non-watering days (Wednesdays and Weekends),” the alert states. “Water sustainability and conservation remain an essential focus for The Texas Water Company. Responsible use of this precious resource is a crucial part of how we protect our limited water supply.”

“If The Texas Water Company does not see improved and sustained water storage levels needed for the health and safety of the community, we may invoke further restrictions as we continue to monitor our water supply, production, and consumption levels,” the alert adds.

This does not affect SAWS customers.

