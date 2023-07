SAPD, SAFD respond to crash around 8:20 p.m. on July 24, 2023 near S WW White Road and E Houston Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized after crashing his car into a pole on the city’s East Side Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday near S WW White Road and E Houston Street.

Police at the scene say the man was driving erratically when he crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAPD, SAFD respond to crash around 8:20 p.m. on July 24, 2023 near S WW White Road and E Houston Street. (KSAT)

Details are limited. KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.