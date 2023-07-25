Power restored in Castroville after tractor-trailer pulls down utility poles

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Power has been restored in Castroville after a tractor-trailer accidentally pulled down two utility poles Tuesday morning.

Castroville City Administrator Scott Dixon told KSAT two power poles were pulled down around 7 a.m. along Highway 90.

Dixon said sagging communication lines were to blame.

Medina County Emergency Services District 1 responded to the area and initially warned that power could be out in parts of the city for most of the day as crews worked to get power restored.