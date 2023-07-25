85º
Power restored in Castroville after tractor-trailer pulls down utility poles

Power poles were pulled down around 7 a.m. along Highway 90

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Utility poles knocked down in Castroville (Medina County ESD1 FIRE/EMS)

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Power has been restored in Castroville after a tractor-trailer accidentally pulled down two utility poles Tuesday morning.

Castroville City Administrator Scott Dixon told KSAT two power poles were pulled down around 7 a.m. along Highway 90.

Dixon said sagging communication lines were to blame.

Medina County Emergency Services District 1 responded to the area and initially warned that power could be out in parts of the city for most of the day as crews worked to get power restored.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015.

