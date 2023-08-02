18 migrants discovered in tractor-trailer in San Antonio, federal officials say

Federal officials said a total of 13 men and five women were found inside the sleeper cab unharmed.

SAN ANTONIO – Eighteen migrants were found inside a tractor-trailer Tuesday night on the city’s South Side, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

San Antonio police first responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. at a Valero gas station located at Somerset Road and Interstate 35.

Federal officials said a total of 13 men and five women were found inside the sleeper cab unharmed.

HSI said it would continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled.

No other details were released. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.