Behind the Kitchen Door: Weevils, ants found in bags of dry foods lead to low score, re-inspection for cafe

SAN ANTONIO – Roaches, weevils, ants, and dirty conditions led to re-inspections for three San Antonio food businesses, including a local coffee shop and convenience store with a history of low scores.

Pik Nik Foods

Pik Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of South General McMullen, had its June inspection score of 81 posted right on its front door. It was a 2-point drop from the 83 it had when featured on Behind the Kitchen Door (BKD) in January.

This time around, health inspection reports showed there was a roach found in a cooler on the service line and “many” flies in the business. That roach in the cooler came in contact with ready-to-eat lettuce and cut tomatoes.

The pickle tongs were rusty, the ice scoop was found on top of the “dirty” ice machine, and the ice bucket was “broken and cracked.” The inside of the ice machine had a pink and black “mold-like substance” growing on the walls.

Employees also needed to clean up grease caked on the floors, equipment, and walls.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Luci’s Cafe

Luci’s Cafe, located in the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, earned an 82.

According to the inspection report, some foods were found held at improper temps.

A bag of chili powder had live weevils, while a bag of dried shrimp had ants crawling inside. Small live roaches were also spotted near a sink.

Metal racks in a refrigerator had peeling paint that needed to be repaired, and they needed to do a thorough cleaning of the business.

They were given 10 days to make corrections before a re-inspection.

Jim’s Restaurant

Jim’s Restaurant, located at the corner of Culebra and Loop 1604, earned an 86 and a re-inspection. This is the third time the business has been on Behind the Kitchen Door in the past year.

Raw chicken in a cooler was too warm, so it was moved to a working cooler.

There were live roaches along the cooking line and in a non-working cooler.

The business was told to “intensify cleaning efforts” to remove food and grease buildup on the walls, floors, and ceilings.

They were also told to stop storing employee hats on clean plates.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (6/11 - 6/16)

El Taco de Jalisco, 100

4407 Vance Jackson

-------------------------------

Las Quesadillas, 100

14530 Brook Hollow

-------------------------------

Pizza Hut, 100

2597 Jackson Keller

-------------------------------

Subway, 100

6826 N FM 1604 E

-------------------------------

Torchy’s Tacos, 100

11654 Bandera Rd

-------------------------------

McDonald’s, 99

8349 Culebra Rd

-------------------------------

Hula Poke Bandera, 98

11830 Bandera Rd

-------------------------------

Dairy Queen, 97

3436 Culebra Rd

-------------------------------

Kwik Trip Food Store, 96

551 Fredericksburg Rd

-------------------------------

Taqueria Arandas, 95

7055 Military Dr W

-------------------------------

Papa John’s Pizza, 94

12642 Nacogdoches Rd

-------------------------------

El Nuevo Milenio Cafe, 93

7150 New Laredo Hwy

-------------------------------

El Alteno Mexican Food, 92

7135 Somerset Rd

-------------------------------

Los Ajos Mexican Grill, 91

7616 Culebra Rd

-------------------------------

Bill Miller BBQ, 90

4500 Broadway

