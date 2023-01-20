Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspector uncovers dirty conditions inside strip club restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – There was more than dirty dancing going on inside a San Antonio strip club.

A health inspector said the restaurant inside the business was dirty and needed deep cleaning. The violations were uncovered during an inspection in early December.

Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber found behind the kitchen door.

D’Angelo’s Italian Grill

D’Angelo’s Italian Grill, located inside Capisce Gentleman’s Club in the 4200 block of Sun Gate Street, danced across the stage to a score of 81 on their most recent health inspection.

The inspector noted the entire establishment was in need of general deep cleaning. The floors and walls were dirty in the kitchen, the equipment in the kitchen was also dirty with debris and the ventilation hood system filters were covered in grease buildup.

That’s not all -- utensils and food containers stored as clean were dirty with debris, there were gnats in the bar area and the inside of the ice machine was dirty with black residue.

Five of the violations were corrected during the inspection but the business was also in need of a current permit.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, in the 1000 block of Old Highway 90, earned an 83 on their December inspection.

The inspector found a bucket of cut potatoes being stored on the ground below a hand sink where splash contamination could occur.

Food stored in a refrigerator was found uncovered under dirty food debris on wire racks, dishes were being washed but the water didn’t have any sanitizer in it, the freezer wasn’t cold enough, a reach-in cooler’s shelves were coated with food debris and there was caked on grease on the sides of the grill and other kitchen equipment.

Employee medications and cologne were also found in the kitchen near a food prep area. A re-inspection was ordered and they were told to renew their expired food license.

Pik Nik Foods

The Pik Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of South General McMullen, improved upon its previous score of 72.

When a health inspector visited in late November, she gave the store an 83.

They had to toss out all of the produce in the walk-in cooler that had mold on it, the ice machine had a red and black substance growing on the inside, there was no valid food manager and their food license had not been renewed.

Beer cans, pickles and other food items were exposed to contamination from missing ceiling tiles.

The fryers and grills were coated in an accumulation of grease and food debris and so were the kitchen floors.

They also needed to remove duct tape from all of the freezers and repair the gaskets. A follow-up inspection was required.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Baskin Robbins, 1203 North Loop 1604 W: 100

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 1 UTSA Circle: 100

Freebirds World Burrito, 1 UTSA Circle: 100

Jimmy John’s, 7313 San Pedro Ave: 100

Auntie Anne’s, 9238 North Loop 1604:100

Taco Cabana #258, 11722 I-35 North: 99

Twin Peaks, 702 Northwest Loop 410: 97

Abuela’s Mexican Restaurant, 2313 NW Military Highway: 97

Boudro’s on the Riverwalk, 421 E. Commerce St: 98

La Madeleine #254, 722 Northwest Loop 410: 96

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5515 Tezel Rd: 91

Pico de Gallo, 111 S Leona St: 86

Taqueria Jalisco, 1114 New Laredo Highway: 87

The Original Mexican Restaurant, 415 E. Commerce St: 89

Domino’s Pizza #8062, 11703 Huebner Rd: 89

