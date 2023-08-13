Man cut after giving stranger ride from bar, police say

SAPD and EMS respond to stabbing in the 3500 block of New Braunfels Avenue on August 13, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A couple’s simple gesture of giving a stranger a ride from the bar ended with a stabbing overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of New Braunfels Avenue.

A witness told officers that she and her boyfriend left a downtown bar and decided to give an unknown woman a ride to Walters and Rigsby.

After dropping her off, the unknown woman approached the vehicle again. The 27-year-old man got out of the car, and an argument began.

During the argument, the unknown woman cut the man on his arm and fled on foot.

The girlfriend drove the man to New Braunfels Avenue and called the police.

EMS responded and took him to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.